Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,5238
 SEK
-0,0452
-0,36 %
SEK - GBP
06.11.2025 09:58:56

Sweden Inflation Remains Stable At 0.9%

(RTTNews) - Sweden's consumer price inflation held steady in October after easing in the previous month, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.9 percent year-over-year in October, the same as in the previous month. The expected inflation rate was 0.8 percent.

Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, or CPIF, also increased at a stable rate of 3.1 percent annually in October versus an expected increase of 2.9 percent. Moreover, the inflation has continued to remain above the Riksbank's target of 2.0 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent.

The detailed result for the month of October is set to publish on November 13.

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
