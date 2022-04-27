Sweden Jobless Rate Rises In March

(RTTNews) - Sweden's jobless rate increased in March after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to 8.2 percent in March from 7.9 percent in February. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 10.0 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 453,600 in March from 434,700 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 25.6 percent in March from 24.2 percent in the prior month.

The employment rate decreased to 67.7 percent in March from 67.9 percent in February. The number of employed persons rose to 5.091 million from 5.101 million in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 7.6 percent in March.