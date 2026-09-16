Sweden Jobless Rate Rises To 8.5%

(RTTNews) - Sweden's unemployment rate increased in August from a 20-month low in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to 8.5 percent in August from 7.8 percent in July. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.4 percent.

The number of unemployed totaled 505,200 in August compared to 467,700 persons in the prior month.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate also climbed to 8.9 percent from 8.6 percent.

Data also showed that the employment rate was 70.9 percent, down from 72.0 percent in July.

Separate official data showed that household consumption in Sweden rose at a stable rate of 0.7 percent monthly in August. The largest growth rate came from furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance, which increased by 5.4 percent

On a yearly basis, household spending growth held steady at 4.0 percent in August.