01.02.2022 13:33:37
Sweden Manufacturing Activity Rises In January
(RTTNews) - Sweden's manufacturing activity increased in January, yet remained robust, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Tuesday.
The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector rose to 62.4 in January from 62.1 in December. A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the manufacturing sector.
"The rise occurs when delivery times in the manufacturing industry have begun to fall back after the autumn's record levels, which may be an indication that supply disruptions have eased somewhat in the industry," Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.
Among the sub-indices, order intake and production increased, while employment and delivery time had a dampening effect.
Production plans in manufacturing industry rose to the highest level in over ten years.
Suppliers' raw material and input goods declined for the third straight month in January.
