(RTTNews) - Sweden's producer price inflation accelerated to the highest level in more than three-and-a-half years in October, Statistics Sweden said Wednesday.

Producer price inflation climbed to 11.8 percent in October from 11.2 percent in September. Prices have been rising since March. Moreover, a similar growth rate was last seen in January 2023.

The agency reported that higher prices for refined petroleum products, chemicals, and chemical products contributed to the acceleration of inflation in October.

There was a 41.1 percent jump in costs for energy-related products. The price index for consumer and capital goods increased 1.7 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively compared to last year. Excluding energy-related goods, producer prices advanced 6.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, overall producer prices moved up 0.9 percent versus a 3.4 percent rise in September.

Data showed that import price inflation quickened to 17.6 percent from 15.5 percent in September. Similarly, export prices surged 13.2 percent, following a 12.4 percent spike a month ago.