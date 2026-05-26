Sweden Producer Price Inflation Highest Since February 2023

(RTTNews) - Producer price inflation in Sweden increased further in April to the highest level in more than three years amid soaring energy costs, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 4.7 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 2.0 percent increase in March. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since February 2023, when prices rose 9.3 percent.

"Increased prices for crude oil contributed to several other product groups and is an important factor why producer prices have the highest annual rate since February 2023," Chatrine Lundbeck, statistician at Statistics Sweden, said.

Prices for energy-related products alone surged 27.0 percent from last year, and costs for capital goods increased only by 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, prices for consumer goods were 3.2 percent less expensive.

Excluding energy-related products, producer price inflation was 1.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 1.1 percent, following a 0.6 percent increase in March.

Data showed that the import price index rose 9.0 percent in April from a year ago, and export prices were 4.0 percent higher. The main contribution to the increase in the import market came from higher prices for crude oil.