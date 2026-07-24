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24.07.2026 10:30:14

Sweden Producer Price Inflation Highest Since February 2023

(RTTNews) - Producer price inflation in Sweden increased further in June to the highest level in more than three years amid soaring energy costs, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

The producer price index climbed 7.4 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 6.6 percent increase in May. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since February 2023, when prices rose 9.3 percent.

A 37.7 percent surge in prices for energy-related products largely drove the acceleration in June. Costs for capital goods rose 1.5 percent, while those for consumer goods declined by 1.8 percent.

Excluding energy-related products, produce price inflation was 3.3 percent.

The producer price index for home sales climbed 8.9 percent in June from last year. Both import and export prices rose by 7.0 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent after rising 1.3 percent in May.

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