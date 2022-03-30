|
30.03.2022 09:48:13
Sweden Retail Sales Decline In February
(RTTNews) - Swedish retail sales declined in February after rising in the previous month, led by weaker demand for consumables, preliminary data from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.
Retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from February, when they rose a revised 3.7 percent. Sales of consumables, excluding those from the state-owned Systembolaget chain of liquor stores, fell 1.1 percent, those of durables increased 0.2 percent. "Even though total retail sales declined slightly, there are some signs of recovery after the pandemic," Statistics Sweden economist Lovisa Hertzman said.
"One of the industries with the largest growth in February is in specialized stores which has been suffering during the pandemic."
Sales at specialized stores are now at higher index levels compared to segments such as non-specialized stores which were stable throughout the whole period, the economist added.
On a year-on-year basis, retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 2.9 percent in February after a revised 4.2 percent increase in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSkepsis in Bezug auf Ukraine-Verhandlungen überwiegt: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Donnerstag nach. Schwächer präsentiert sich der Dow im Donnerstagshandel. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich ebenfalls schwächer.