Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone - Kurs (GBP - SEK)
|
22.12.2022 10:33:18
Sweden Retail Sales Fall For Seventh Month
(RTTNews) - Sweden's retail sales continued its declining trend in November, as sales of both durable and consumer goods contracted, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.
Retail sales fell a working-day adjusted 6.3 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 8.4 percent decrease in October. Sales have been falling since May.
Sales of durable goods dropped 8.4 percent annually in November, and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores, slid 2.8 percent.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 2.2 percent in November versus a 2.1 percent fall in October. Sales recovered for the first time in four months.
For the September to November period, retail sales fell a working-day and seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent compared with the previous three-month period.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung rasch beendet: US-Börsen schließen schwach -- ATX und DAX schließen auf rotem Terrain-- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt setzten sich ab Nachmittag die Bären durch, der ATX schloss leicht im Minus. Der DAX gab letztlich ebenfalls deutlich nach. Auch die Wall Street notierte in der Verlustzone. In Fernost herrschte dagegen mehrheitlich Kauflaune vor.