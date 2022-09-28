Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone - Kurs (GBP - SEK)
Sweden Retail Sales Fall Further
(RTTNews) - Sweden's retail sales declined for the fourth straight month in August, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.
Retail sales fell a working-day adjusted 5.1 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 3.8 percent decrease in July.
Sales of durable goods dropped 9.0 percent annually in August, while those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores, remained unchanged.
On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.4 percent in August versus a 0.2 percent fall in July.
For the June to August period, retail sales contracted a working-day and seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent compared with the previous three-month period.
