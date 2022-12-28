28.12.2022 08:30:02

Sweden Trade Gap Widens To SEK 5.4 Bln

(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade deficit rose notably in November, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit for November was SEK 5.4 billion in November, up from SEK 0.5 billion in the corresponding month last year.

In October, there was a shortfall of SEK 10.1 billion.

Compared to last year, both exports and imports climbed by 20.0 percent and 23.0 percent, respectively, in November.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 15.4 billion in November, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 20.8 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade deficit was SEK 4.3 billion in November compared to a shortfall of SEK 4.6 billion in October.

