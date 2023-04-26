Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone - Kurs (GBP - SEK)
|
26.04.2023 15:17:06
Sweden Trade Surplus Grows In March
(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased notably in March from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.
The trade surplus was SEK 6.9 billion in March, up from SEK 4.2 billion in the corresponding month last year.
The trade surplus also grew from SEK 5.1 billion in February.
On an annual basis, both exports and imports climbed by 5.0 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively, in March.
The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 27.6 billion in March, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 20.7 billion.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 1.8 billion in March compared to SEK 1.9 billion in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Zahlenflut: Starke US-Vorgaben für ATX-Start -- DAX vorbörslich mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Der ATX könnte zum Auftakt von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein höherer Start ab. An den Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Freitag die Käufer.