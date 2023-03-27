27.03.2023 12:13:26

Sweden Trade Surplus Grows To SEK 6.9 Bln

(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased notably in February from a year ago, as exports grew more rapidly than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.

The trade surplus was SEK 6.9 billion in February, up from SEK 1.0 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Nonetheless, the surplus decreased from SEK 8.9 billion seen in January.

On an annual basis, both exports and imports climbed by 12.0 percent and 8.0 percent, respectively, in February.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 22.2 billion in February, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 15.3 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 2.9 billion in February compared to SEK 2.2 billion in the previous month.

