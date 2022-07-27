Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone - Kurs (GBP - SEK)
Sweden Trade Surplus Shrinks In June
(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus decreased notably in June from a year ago, as imports grew more rapidly than exports, preliminary figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.
The trade surplus shrank to SEK 3.1 billion in June from SEK 8.8 billion the corresponding month last year. In May, there was a deficit of SEK 3.7 billion.
Both exports and imports climbed by 26.0 percent and 32.0 percent, respectively, in June from last year.
The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 21.8 billion in June, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 18.7 billion.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade deficit was SEK 3.9 billion in June compared to a deficit of SEK 3.7 billion in May.
