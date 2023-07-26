Sweden Trade Surplus Shrinks To SEK 1.1 Bln

(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus decreased in June from a year ago, as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus was SEK 1.1 billion in June, down from SEK 1.7 billion in the corresponding month last year.

In May, the trade balance showed a deficit of SEK 0.6 billion.

On an annual basis, both exports and imports declined by 3.0 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, in June.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 23.3 billion in June, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 22.2 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade gap was SEK 1.0 billion in June, compared to SEK 0.5 billion in the previous month.