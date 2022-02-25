|
25.02.2022 13:15:39
Swedish Economic Confidence Improves In February
(RTTNews) - Sweden's economic confidence improved in February, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Friday.
The economic tendency indicator rose to 113.0 in February from 109.8 in January.
The consumer confidence index decreased to 88.9 in February from 89.8 in the previous month.
The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 124.3 in February from 121.4 in the preceding month.
The retail trade confidence index improved sharply to 119.5 in February from 103.3 in the previous month.
The measure of construction morale weakened to 107.9 in February from 108.6 in the prior month.
