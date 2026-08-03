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03.08.2026 11:39:58

Swedish Factory Growth Slows To 7-month Low

(RTTNews) - Sweden's industrial economy expanded at the weakest pace in seven months in July, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Monday.

The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector dropped to 55.8 in July from 58.0 in June. However, a reading above 50 indicates expansion and is still above its historical average for the thirteenth consecutive month.

Among components, the largest negative contribution came from production, followed by inventory purchases, order intake, delivery times, and employment.

Cost pressures eased notably in July, with the index for suppliers' raw and input prices falling to a 5-month low of 67.3 from 80.4 in June.

"However, continued uncertainty about developments in the Middle East with the risk of new disruptions in supply chains could quickly drive up input prices again," Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.

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