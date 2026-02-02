Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,2349
 SEK
0,0394
0,32 %
SEK - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
SEK/GBP
>
02.02.2026 13:24:18

Swedish Factory Growth Strongest Since March 2022

(RTTNews) - Sweden's industrial activity expanded at the quickest pace in nearly four years in January, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Monday.

The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector rose to 56.0 in January from 55.4 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, and the latest PMI reading was the highest since March 2022, when it was 57.0.

"Swedish industry continues to be in an expansionary phase with index levels that are a good bit higher than in the US and the Eurozone," Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.

"Geopolitical unrest and a stronger krona have not prevented the industry from growing and indicate a robust industrial economy."

Among components, positive contributions came from new orders and employment, while inventory purchases, production, and delivery times dragged down the PMI. Production plans reached their strongest level in three months.

Price pressures intensified in January in parallel with the pickup in global commodity prices, especially for industrial metals, led by copper. The supplier raw material and input price index rose to 58.4 in January from 57.4 in December.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
13:44 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen rutschen am Montag letztlich ab
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zu Monatsbeginn zu Gewinnen. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen