Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,3180
 SEK
0,0421
0,34 %
SEK - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
SEK/GBP
>
10.03.2026 11:50:15

Swedish GDP Contracts Further; Industrial Output Growth Slows

(RTTNews) - Sweden's economy shrank for the second straight month in January, while industrial production expanded at a slower pace, separate reports from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product decreased 1.1 percent monthly in January, following a 0.7 percent fall in December, preliminary data revealed.

"The Swedish economy started the new year with decreasing production in manufacturing and construction industries as well as in the general government," Neda Shahbazi, economist at Statistics Sweden, said.

The annual growth in GDP softened to 0.6 percent in January from 1.4 percent in December.

Industrial production rose 1.9 percent yearly in January, slower than the 2.3 percent growth in December.

The overall expansion was driven by a 7.3 percent surge in the utility sector output and a 2.2 percent rise in manufacturing output. Meanwhile, the slowdown was attributed to a 6.7 percent decline in mining and quarrying production.

Monthly, industrial output fell 5.7 percent in January, in contrast to a 3.9 percent increase in the prior month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:43 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf baldiges Kriegsende: US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich erholt
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigt sich ebenso fester. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen