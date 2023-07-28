Swedish GDP Declines 1.5% In Q2, More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Sweden's economy contracted more-than-expected in the second quarter after rebounding in the previous quarter, preliminary data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

Separate official data showed that retail sales continued their declining trend in June.

Gross domestic product fell 1.5 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in the first quarter.

Compared to last year, the rate of decline in GDP was 2.4 percent versus a 0.8 percent rebound in the previous three-month period.

On a monthly basis, the economy contracted 1.4 percent in June after rising 0.3 percent a month ago.

Yearly, GDP fell at a faster rate of 3.6 percent in June, following a 1.8 percent fall in the prior month.

"There are more than one underlying component explaining the decrease, but one factor in the last month of the quarter was a decline in exports of goods, " Mattias Kain Wyatt, economist at Statistics Sweden, said.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales fell 0.3 percent monthly in June, in contrast to a 0.1 percent slight increase in May.

Retail sales of both consumables and durables slid by 0.4 percent over the month.

On an annual basis, retail sales dropped 4.4 percent in June, compared to a 5.3 percent decrease a month ago.

In a separate report, the unemployment rate in the country climbed to 9.2 percent in June from 7.9 percent in the previous month. Employment increased slightly to 71.3 percent from 69.9 percent in the preceding month.