Swedish GDP Rises 0.5% In April; Industrial Output Growth Accelerates

(RTTNews) - Sweden's economy expanded for the second straight month in April, and industrial production growth quickened to the strongest level in seven months, separate reports from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.5 percent monthly in April, slower than the 1.5 percent rise in March.

The overall growth was relatively broad-based, with increases in production in general government as well as across both goods- and service-producing industries, with particularly high growth rates seen for industrial production, Mattias Kain Wyatt, an economist at Statistics Sweden, said.

The annual economic growth moderated to 2.4 percent in April from 2.8 percent in the previous month.

Industrial production climbed 7.1 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 3.4 percent increase in March. Further, this was the strongest growth since September 2025, when production jumped 15.2 percent.

Among sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing improved to 7.2 percent from 3.8 percent, and mining and quarrying production rebounded 2.3 percent versus a 6.4 percent fall a month ago. Meanwhile, the decline in the utility sector output slowed to 2.2 percent from 3.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 4.2 percent, reversing a 1.6 percent decline in March.