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04.06.2026 09:23:54

Swedish Inflation Climbs To 7-month High In May

(RTTNews) - Sweden's consumer price inflation increased more-than-expected in May to the highest level in seven months, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.8 percent year-over-year in May, reversing April's renewed fall of 0.1 percent. Prices were expected to increase by 0.5 percent. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in October 2025.

The upward trend in inflation was mainly driven by higher energy and services prices, Mikael Nordin, a statistician at Statistics Sweden, said.

Housing and utility costs rebounded 2.6 percent from last year, and inflation based on transportation accelerated to 6.0 percent from 5.2 percent. Meanwhile, the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 6.3 percent from 5.7 percent.

Inflation based on the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate rose to 1.5 percent in May from 0.8 percent a month ago.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.0 percent versus an expected rise of 0.7 percent.

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