Swedish Inflation Rises Slightly To 0.3%

(RTTNews) - Sweden's consumer price inflation increased less-than-expected in August, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in August, following a 0.2 percent increase in July, which was the lowest inflation rate in three months. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 0.6 percent.

Inflation based on the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate remained stable at 0.7 percent, slightly below the expected rate of 0.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent.

The detailed results for the month of August will be published on September 14.