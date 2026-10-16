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16.10.2026 09:56:54

Swedish Jobless Rate Falls To 8.1% In September

(RTTNews) - Sweden's unemployment rate decreased in September after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 8.1 percent in September from 8.5 percent in August. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.3 percent.

The number of unemployed was 466,400 in September compared to 505,200 persons in the prior month.

Data also showed that the employment rate was 69.1 percent, down from 70.9 percent in August.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 8.6 percent from 8.9 percent.

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