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21.05.2026 11:47:40
Swedish Jobless Rate Falls To 8.7% In April
(RTTNews) - Sweden's jobless rate decreased in April after rising to a 10-month high in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.
The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 8.7 percent in April from 9.7 percent in March. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.9 percent.
There were 500,100 unemployed people in the country compared to 564,900 in March.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate declined to 8.5 percent from 9.2 percent.
Data showed that the employment rate edged down to 68.4 percent from 68.5 percent.
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