Swedish Q2 GDP Rebounds More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Sweden's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the June quarter, marking its fastest growth in over two years, the latest data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product rose 1.6 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing a 0.1 percent revised fall in the first quarter. In the flash estimate, the rebound was 1.4 percent. Moreover, this was the fastest increase since the first quarter of 2024.

The second-quarter expansion was driven by increases in gross fixed capital formation, exports, and household consumption, while inventory changes offset some gains.

On the expenditure side, household consumption grew 0.9 percent, led by more spending on food and furnishings. General government consumption rose 0.7 percent, and gross fixed capital formation advanced 3.5 percent due to more investments in total machinery and equipment and weapon systems.

Net foreign demand was favorable as exports climbed 1.0 percent amid a 0.1 percent slight increase in imports.

The annual economic growth accelerated to 3.3 percent from 2.0 percent in the March quarter. That was above the 2.5 percent growth seen in the earlier estimate.

Separate official data showed that the annual retail sales growth in Sweden eased to a 3-month low of 6.2 percent in July from 7.7 percent in June. Sales in durables increased 8.6 percent, and retail sales in consumables increased by 5.3 percent. Monthly, retail sales dropped 0.2 percent, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in June.