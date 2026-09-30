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30.09.2026 10:35:21
Swedish Retail Sales Growth Improves To 6.9%
(RTTNews) - Sweden's retail sales growth improved somewhat in August after easing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.
Total retail sales, excluding fuel, climbed a working-day adjusted 6.9 percent yearly in August, following a 6.5 percent increase in July.
Sales of durables advanced 8.4 percent from last year, while those of consumables grew by 5.6 percent. Medical and cosmetics sales alone showed a sharp growth of 27.8 percent, and demand for information and communication equipment was 13.4 percent higher.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 0.8 percent after falling 0.1 percent in July.
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