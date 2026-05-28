Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,4304
 SEK
-0,0450
-0,36 %
SEK - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
SEK/GBP
>
28.05.2026 09:37:43

Swedish Trade Balance Turns To Deficit In April

(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade balance swung to a deficit in April from a surplus in the previous year as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The trade balance showed a shortfall of SEK 7.3 billion in April versus a surplus of SEK 5.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, it was a surplus of SEK 6.9 billion.

The value of exports rose 8.0 percent annually in April, and imports were 16.0 percent higher.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 20.1 billion, while EU trade resulted in a deficit of SEK 27.4 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, there was a deficit of SEK 2.9 billion in April, up from SEK 1.4 billion in March.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:02 Bridgewater wettet Milliarden auf den KI-Hardware-Boom - Die zehn größten Beteiligungen im ersten Quartal
27.05.26 Commerzbank-Depot enthüllt: Diese Tech-Aktie hat Alphabet als Nummer eins abgelöst
26.05.26 Umbau bei Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn baut Warner Bros. Discovery ab und steigt kräftig bei Peloton ein
25.05.26 NVIDIA-Depot im Fokus: Diese US-Aktien hielt der Chipgigant im 1. Quartal 2026
24.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 21

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Waffenruhe im Iran-Krieg fragil: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der Dow bewegt sich kaum. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag teils mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen