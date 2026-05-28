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28.05.2026 09:37:43
Swedish Trade Balance Turns To Deficit In April
(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade balance swung to a deficit in April from a surplus in the previous year as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.
The trade balance showed a shortfall of SEK 7.3 billion in April versus a surplus of SEK 5.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, it was a surplus of SEK 6.9 billion.
The value of exports rose 8.0 percent annually in April, and imports were 16.0 percent higher.
The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 20.1 billion, while EU trade resulted in a deficit of SEK 27.4 billion.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, there was a deficit of SEK 2.9 billion in April, up from SEK 1.4 billion in March.
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