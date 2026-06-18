Swiss Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged At 0%

(RTTNews) - The Swiss National Bank left its policy rate unchanged on Thursday, despite rising inflation.

The central bank left its policy rate at zero percent, in line with market expectations.

The SNB had lowered the key rate by 175 basis points since March 2024. The bank exited its negative rate in 2022 after holding it for over seven years.

"If necessary, the SNB has an increased willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange market," the bank said.

"The SNB thereby counters a rapid and excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, which would jeopardise price stability in Switzerland," the bank added.

Citing the impact of higher energy prices, the bank raised its inflation forecast for 2026 to 0.6 percent from 0.5 percent. Inflation is expected to remain at 0.6 percent next year and to rise marginally to 0.7 percent in 2028. The projections for 2027 and 2028 were revised by 0.1 percentage point each.

The central bank maintained its growth outlook for both 2026 and 2027. For this year, growth is projected at around 1 percent and about 1.5 percent next year.