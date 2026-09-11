Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,1046
 CHF
0,0000
0,00 %
CHF - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
CHF/GBP
>
11.09.2026 11:05:25

Swiss Consumer Confidence Improves In August

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Switzerland remained less pessimistic in August, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.

The consumer sentiment index climbed to -33.0 in August from -40.0 in the corresponding month last year. The index also improved somewhat from -35 in July. The expected score was -32.0.

Among the four components, the sub-index measuring expected economic development strengthened markedly to -36 from -66, and the index for the past financial situation of households increased to -38.8 from -40.4. Meanwhile, their future financial situation weakened to -29.6 from -28.6.

Consumers considered the time less favorable for making major purchases, as the respective index fell to -26.3 from -24. 3.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen