Swiss Consumer Confidence Improves In August

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Switzerland remained less pessimistic in August, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.

The consumer sentiment index climbed to -33.0 in August from -40.0 in the corresponding month last year. The index also improved somewhat from -35 in July. The expected score was -32.0.

Among the four components, the sub-index measuring expected economic development strengthened markedly to -36 from -66, and the index for the past financial situation of households increased to -38.8 from -40.4. Meanwhile, their future financial situation weakened to -29.6 from -28.6.

Consumers considered the time less favorable for making major purchases, as the respective index fell to -26.3 from -24. 3.