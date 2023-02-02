Britische Pfund Kurs (CHF- GBP) (Franken Pfund)
Swiss Consumer Confidence Strengthens More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment in Switzerland improved significantly in the January quarter to top economists' expectations, survey data from the State Secretariat For Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Thursday.
The consumer confidence index climbed to -30 from -47 in the October survey. Economists had expected a score of -38.
The latest reading was the strongest since the second quarter survey of 2022, when it was -28.
"Consumers are significantly more optimistic on economic performance over the next 12 months than they were in October 2022," SECO said.
However, the headline reading remained well below its long-term average of -6 points.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich verhalten positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schwankte am Donnerstag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten hin und her. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Asien legten die Börsen am Donnerstag leicht zu.