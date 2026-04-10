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10.04.2026 11:04:53

Swiss Consumer Confidence Weakens To 27-month Low

(RTTNews) - Swiss consumers remained more pessimistic at the end of the first quarter, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to -43.0 in March from -30.4 in the previous month. The expected score was -32. Moreover, this was lowest reading since December 2023, when it was -44.0.

The score was also worsened from -35.0 in the corresponding month last year.

Among sub-indices, expected economic development, expected financial situation, and timing of major purchases were below their March 2025 levels. Meanwhile, the index for the past financial situation was virtually unchanged.

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