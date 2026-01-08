Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0746
 CHF
0,0014
0,13 %
CHF - GBP
08.01.2026 10:54:04

Swiss Consumer Prices Rise Unexpectedly In December

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer prices increased slightly at the end of the year, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent on a yearly basis in December, following a flat change in the previous month. Meanwhile, prices were expected to fall by 0.1 percent.

Among categories, housing and energy prices increased 0.4 percent annually, and costs for education were 2.6 percent higher. On the other hand, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.8 percent, and transportation charges were 1.4 percent less expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat versus a 0.2 percent fall in November.

The inflation rate for the whole year 2025 was 0.2 percent compared to 1.1 percent in 2024, the agency said.

