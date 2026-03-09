|
09.03.2026 12:19:44
Swiss Consumers Equally Pessimistic In February
(RTTNews) - Swiss consumer confidence held steady and negative in February, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Monday.
The consumer sentiment index stood at -30 in February, the same as in the previous month. The expected score was -29.
Nonetheless, the index improved from the previous year's reading of -34.0.
Among the four components, three of them improved from last year's level. The economic outlook index improved to -31.0 from -37.0 from last year and from -34.0 in January.
The sub-indexes for past financial situation and timing of major purchases strengthened from the past year's level, while the indicator for expected financial situation was broadly unchanged.
