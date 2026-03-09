Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0444
 CHF
0,0055
0,53 %
CHF - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
CHF/GBP
>
09.03.2026 12:19:44

Swiss Consumers Equally Pessimistic In February

(RTTNews) - Swiss consumer confidence held steady and negative in February, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Monday.

The consumer sentiment index stood at -30 in February, the same as in the previous month. The expected score was -29.

Nonetheless, the index improved from the previous year's reading of -34.0.

Among the four components, three of them improved from last year's level. The economic outlook index improved to -31.0 from -37.0 from last year and from -34.0 in January.

The sub-indexes for past financial situation and timing of major purchases strengthened from the past year's level, while the indicator for expected financial situation was broadly unchanged.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:29 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen