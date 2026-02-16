Swiss Economy Rebounds In Q4

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's economy returned to growth in the fourth quarter, with the service sector expanding despite flat industrial output, the flash estimate from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.2 percent on a quarterly basis, in contrast to the 0.5 percent contraction in the third quarter.

The ministry said the services sector showed weak growth while the industrial sector stagnated. The SECO is slated to publish revised GDP data for the fourth quarter on February 27.

In 2025, the economy grew 1.4 percent, accelerating from 1.2 percent in 2024. However, the rate remained below its long-term average.

The government said the export industry was weighed down by the challenging global environment but the services sector registered above-average growth compared to historical levels.

The SECO observed that the pharmaceutical industry again reported growth in 2025. However, the growth was offset by the declines in other industrial sectors. As a result, the industrial sector contributed negatively to GDP growth in 2025.

Meanwhile, the service sector expanded further underpinned by increases in the financial sector and trade.