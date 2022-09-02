Britische Pfund Kurs (CHF- GBP) (Franken Pfund)
Swiss Employment Rises In Q2
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's employment level increased in the three months ended June, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.
Employment level, or number of jobs, rose to 5.316 million in the second quarter from 5.273 million in the first quarter.
The total employment increased 3.2 percent annually and by 0.7 percent quarterly in the June quarter.
Data also showed that total vacancies grew 45.5 percent from last year to 1.27 million in the second quarter.
The number of vacancies increased both in secondary as well as in the tertiary sector by 44.3 percent and 45.9 percent, respectively in the June quarter, the agency said.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handelswoche auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Kurssprung ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.