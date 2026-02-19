Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0428
 CHF
-0,0011
-0,10 %
CHF - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
CHF/GBP
19.02.2026 11:06:14

Swiss Industrial Output Shrinks 0.7% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's industrial production logged a renewed contraction in the final quarter of 2025, provisional data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Industrial production dropped 0.7 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, reversing a 2.0 percent growth in the third quarter. Moreover, this was the first decline since the second quarter of 2024.

Energy supply production was 12.9 percent lower, and the annual growth in manufacturing output moderated to 0.5 percent from 11.8 percent. Similarly, mining and quarrying production rose at a slower pace of 0.5 percent versus an 11.8 percent growth in the third quarter.

Secondary sector production, which combines industry and construction, dropped 0.3 percent annually in the December quarter, in contrast to a 1.4 percent rise in the prior quarter.

16:23 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX in Grün -- DAX knapp im Plus -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Freitag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich unterdessen etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenende in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

