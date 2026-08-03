Swiss Inflation Eases To 0.4% In July

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation eased further in July to the lowest level in four months, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent yearly in July, slower than the 0.5 percent increase in June.

The deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened slightly to 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 0.4 percent less expensive. Meanwhile, transport charges increased 0.8 percent, and education costs were 2.6 percent higher.

Excluding unprocessed food and energy, core inflation remained stable at 0.3 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent versus a flat change in June.