Swiss Inflation Rate Remains Stable At 0.1%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation held steady at the start of the year as expected, the Federal Statistical Office reported Friday.

The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent on a yearly basis in January, the same as in the previous month.

Prices for housing and energy grew 0.8 percent from last year, and education costs were 2.6 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.4 percent, and transport charges declined 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent amid lower costs for electricity and accommodation. Economists were looking for flat change as in December.