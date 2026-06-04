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04.06.2026 09:49:23

Swiss Inflation Remains Stable At 0.6%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation held steady in May after rising to a 16-month high in the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 0.6 percent yearly in May, the same as in the previous month. Prices were expected to rise by 0.8 percent.

Costs for housing and energy were 1.5 percent higher compared to last year, and transport charges increased 2.0 percent. Education costs were 2.6 percent higher, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages continued to decline by 1.2 percent. Clothing and footwear prices were also 1.2 percent less expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent after a 0.3 percent increase in April.

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