Swiss Inflation Rises To 1.0%, Highest Since August 2024

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation accelerated as expected in September to the highest level in just over two years, figures from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 1.0 percent yearly in September, faster than the 0.8 percent increase in August. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since August 2024, when prices rose 1.1 percent.

Transport charges were 3.6 percent more expensive compared to last year, and housing and energy costs increased 2.2 percent. There was a 1.9 percent rise in costs for information and communication. On the other side, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 1.0 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 1.9 percent lower.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in September after rising 0.4 percent in the previous month.