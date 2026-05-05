Swiss Inflation Rises To 16-month High

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in April to the highest level in more than a year, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 0.6 percent on a yearly basis in April, faster than March's increase of 0.3 percent. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in December 2024.

Costs for housing and energy were 1.5 percent higher compared to last year, and transport charges increased 1.2 percent. Education costs were 2.6 percent more expensive, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent due to several factors, including rising prices for petrol, diesel, and heating oil.