Swiss Inflation Steady At 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation remained unchanged in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in November, the same as seen in October. This was in line with economists' expectations.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained stable in November, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month. Economists expected prices to remain unchanged.

Prices for housing rentals, gas and fuels, and foreign and Swiss wine increased in November, while those of heating oil, fruits, vegetables and hotel accommodation declined.

Data also showed that core consumer prices advanced 1.9 percent yearly in November and rose 0.1 percent from a month ago.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP increased 2.9 percent annually in November and fell 0.1 percent from the prior month.