07.07.2022 11:28:57
Swiss Jobless Rate Falls As Expected In June
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate declined further in June, in line with expectations, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.
The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.0 percent in June from 2.1 percent in the previous month.
In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.
The number of registered unemployed decreased by 5,493 persons to 92,511 in June from 98,004 in the prior month.
The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, decreased to 1.7 percent in June from 1.8 percent in May.
Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 2.2 percent in June, which was also in line with economists' forecast.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: ATX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselte häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.