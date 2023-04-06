Swiss Jobless Rate Falls To 2.0%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in March, in line with expectations, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to a 4-month low of 2.0 percent in March from 2.1 percent in February.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.4 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 92,755 in March from 98,452 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, dropped to 1.8 percent in March from 2.0 percent a month ago.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 1.9 percent in March, the same as in the prior month.