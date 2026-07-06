Swiss Jobless Rate Falls To 2.9% In June

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased slightly in June after remaining stable in May, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Monday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.9 percent in June from 3.0 percent in May. Meanwhile, the rate was expected to remain steady at 3.0 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.

There were 137,751 unemployed people in June compared to 140,275 in the prior month. A year ago, it was 126,877.

The youth unemployment rate for those aged 15-24 remained unchanged at 2.7 percent in June.

Data showed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment was 3.1 percent, the same as in May.