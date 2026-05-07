Swiss Jobless Rate Falls To 3.0% In April

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased further in April to the lowest level in five months, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.0 percent in April from 3.1 percent in March. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.

Moreover, this was the lowest rate since November 2025, when it was 2.9 percent.

There were 146,902 unemployed people in April compared to 146,255 in the prior month. A year ago, it was 130,101.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to 15-24 age groups, declined to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent in March.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.0 percent.