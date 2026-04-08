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08.04.2026 09:36:33

Swiss Jobless Rate Falls To 3.1%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased slightly in March to the lowest level in four months, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Wednesday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.1 percent in March from February's stable rate of 3.2 percent. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.

There were 146,255 unemployed people in March compared to 151,076 in the prior month. A year ago, it was 132,569.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to 15-24 age groups, declined to 2.9 percent from 3.1 percent in February.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.0 percent.

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