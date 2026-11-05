Swiss Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady for the third straight month in October, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.0 percent in October, the same as in the previous three months. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.

The number of registered unemployed individuals increased to 141,015 in October from 140,480 in the prior month.

Youth unemployment, measured for those aged 15 to 24 years old, dropped to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent in the prior month.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate also remained stable at 3.1 percent.