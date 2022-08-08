Swiss Jobless Rate Remains Stable In July

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in July after falling in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Monday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.0 percent in July, the same rate as in June.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.

The number of registered unemployed decreased by 1,037 persons to 91,474 in July from 92,511 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 1.8 percent in July from 1.7 percent in June.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained unchanged at 2.2 percent in July.